Kirby, the Mariners' 20th overall selection in the 2019 first-year player draft, is likely to make his professional debut for short-season Everett in mid-July, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rookie from Elon University logged 88.1 innings during his junior season earlier this year, so the Mariners intend to be cautious with his overall workload. Kirby is already traveling and working out with the AquaSox, but the organization's plan to limit him to a maximum of approximately 30 innings will result in a mid-summer debut.