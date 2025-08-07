Kirby (7-5) earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Kirby had his swing-and-miss stuff working, as he racked up a hearty 19 whiffs and nine punchouts. The right-hander didn't give up any extra-base hits among the five knocks he allowed and fired a first-pitch strike to 17 of the 25 batters he faced. Kirby also recorded his third straight quality start and has posted six such outings over his past eight appearances. His 4.04 ERA is still well below his career norm, but Kirby has yielded two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 14 starts on the season.