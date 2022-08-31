Kirby (6-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Detroit, striking out five in five shutout innings while allowing two hits and a walk.

Kirby made easy work of the Tigers' lineup, scattering two hits and retiring the side in order in three of his five frames. With Seattle leading 9-0, the rookie was removed after five innings, having thrown 79 pitches. It was the ninth straight start that he allowed three or fewer runs and he is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 58:7 K:BB and no homers allowed in 49.2 innings during that span.