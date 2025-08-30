Kirby did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Kirby cruised through five scoreless innings before giving up solo homers in the sixth and seventh, throwing 64 of 98 pitches for strikes while generating 10 whiffs. It was the 27-year-old's sixth time posting a quality start with two earned runs or fewer in his last seven outings, the lone blemish being a seven-run blowup Aug. 17. He'll take a 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 103:26 K:BB across 102.2 innings into a road matchup with the Rays next week.