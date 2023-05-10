Kirby (4-2) scattered six hits and struck out nine batters over seven shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rangers.

Kirby threw 75 of 101 pitches for strikes, which included a solid 11 whiffs. The nine strikeouts were a season high for Kirby in what was his sixth straight quality start. He's gone at least seven innings in each of his last three outings. For the season, he owns a 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35:3 K:BB over 44.2 innings through seven starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next game, tentatively projected to be a road start in Boston next week.