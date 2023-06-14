Kirby (6-5) got the win Tuesday over the Marlins after allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out a career-high 10 batters.

Kirby retired the first 13 batters before Yuli Gurriel got a base hit. The 25-year-old was roughed up pretty badly his last time out, but rebounded with 20 whiffs, leading to a career-high 10 strikeouts. It was also his third straight outing without walking a batter. Kirby leads all qualified pitchers with a 0.67 BB/9 and an 11.83 K/BB, as he's displayed spectacular control throughout the season. He now owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 71:6 K:BB over 80.2 innings and lines up for a meeting with the Yankees next week.