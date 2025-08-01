Kirby (6-5) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six over six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the Rangers.

Kirby walked multiple batters for the third time in his last four starts, but he also came away with his second straight quality start. This was his second scoreless outing of the campaign. Kirby allowed 10 runs over 29.1 innings across his five starts in July, and he added a 33:9 K:BB in that span that suggests he's rounding back into form. The right-hander is at a 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 74:18 K:BB through 72 innings across 13 starts on the year. He is lined up for a home start versus the White Sox next week.