Mariners' George Kirby: Strikes out 10 in loss

Kirby (5-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out 10.

Kirby was impressive early Wednesday, blanking the Orioles for five innings while setting a season high with 10 strikeouts. However, things came apart in the sixth, as Kirby gave up three runs on three extra-base hits, which proved enough to leave the right-hander with his fourth loss in his last five starts. Still, it was a step in the right direction overall for Kirby, who'd struggled to a 7.29 ERA in his previous four outings. His ERA now sits at 4.07 with a 1.31 WHIP and 74:21 K:BB across 14 starts (84 innings). Kirby's currently scheduled for a rematch with the Orioles at home in his next outing.