Mariners' George Kirby: Takes loss in quality start

Kirby (5-7) allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to take the loss versus the Orioles on Wednesday.

Kirby gave up just two extra-base hits, but they were critical. Gunnar Henderson tagged him for a two-run home run in the third inning and Leodys Taveras added an RBI triple in the sixth. This was Kirby's second quality start in a row, but hes' allowed at least three runs in six straight outings, going 0-5 in that span. He's now at a 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB through 90 innings over 15 starts. Kirby will look to shake off the funk in his next start, which is tentatively projected to be on the road in Pittsburgh.