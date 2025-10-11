Kirby didn't factor into the decision in Game 5 of the ALDS versus Detroit on Friday, allowing one earned run on three hits and zero walks while striking out six batters over five-plus innings.

Kerry Carpenter managed two singles against Kirby, but the rest of Detroit's offense was unable to find any success against the 27-year-old righty through the first five innings. Kirby came back out to start the sixth but was immediately pulled after giving up a leadoff double to Javier Baez, who scored on a home run from Carpenter during the ensuing at-bat. Because the Mariners were able to prevail over the Tigers after a 15-inning marathon, Kirby will have the ability to make another appearance in the postseason -- likely in Game 3 or 4 of the ALCS against Toronto.