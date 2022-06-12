Kirby didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 7-6 win against Boston, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

A first-inning J.P. Crawford error led to three runs, and a J.D. Martinez two-run shot in the fifth put Kirby in line for the loss, but Seattle ultimately prevailed during a back-and-forth game. The 24-year-old rookie has now struck out three or fewer batters in four of seven starts but has at least seven in each of the other three. Kirby has been solid thus far with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB in 37 innings and lines up to face the Angels midweek.