Mariners' George Kirby: Tosses six shutout innings

Kirby (8-8) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Reds on Monday.

Kirby kept his hot stretch going, racking up his sixth straight quality start with one of his best outings of the campaign. During that six-start span, he's given up just 12 runs (11 earned) over 38 innings. He now has a 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 104:25 K:BB through 116 innings over 19 starts this season. Kirby is lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers.