Sheffield was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Sheffield made four appearances out of the Mariners' bullpen in April and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings. However, he's been working as a starter in Tacoma, where he posted an 8.51 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 30.2 innings over eight starts. The southpaw should be available to pitch multiple innings during Saturday's twin bill before presumably returning to the minors.