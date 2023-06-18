Sewald blew the save in Saturday's 4-3 loss against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Sewald couldn't secure Seattle's one-run lead and blew his second save of the season. The right-hander owned a 2.54 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 28.1 innings and had converted 13 of 14 saves coming into Saturday, so it's safe to chalk the poor outing up as an outlier. However, Andres Munoz, who tossed a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts during the loss, may get a few more save opportunities moving forward if Sewald continues to falter.