Sewald (3-1) secured the win in a victory over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run and also recording two strikeouts.

Sewald looked like he'd instead be on the hook for his second loss when he yielded a go-ahead solo home run to Bobby Dalbec in the top of the ninth inning, but he was bailed out via clutch Abraham Toro and Dylan Moore hits in the home half of the frame that secured the comeback win. The solo blast was the first hit Sewald had given up in his last four trips to the mound, and he's still carrying a 2.42 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across 22 appearances.