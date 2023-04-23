Sewald earned a save against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters.

Sewald entered in the top of the ninth inning with Seattle up by two runs. He gave up a one-out homer to Tommy Edman but retired the other three batters he faced, including two by strikeout. The save was Sewald's second in as many days, and he's a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances on the campaign. Among MLB hurlers, only David Bednar, Jordan Romano and Josh Hader have more saves than Sewald at this point in the campaign.