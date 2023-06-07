Sewald allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Sewald has walked a batter in three straight outings, but he hasn't been charged with a run over his last 5.2 innings. Tuesday's outing was far from efficient, but he was able to convert his 12th save in 13 tries this season. The 33-year-old now has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings. With Andres Munoz back from a shoulder injury, Sewald will need to continue pitching well to maintain his place as the Mariners' primary closer. Even then, it's possible this could become a two-man committee over the summer.