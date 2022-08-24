Sewald allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Sewald gave up an RBI single to Lane Thomas in the ninth inning, ending the right-hander's 10-inning streak without allowing an earned run. He still got the save after stopping the damage there. The 32-year-old is 16-for-19 in save chances this year while pitching to an excellent 2.36 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB through 49.2 innings. The save Tuesday was his first in nearly two weeks, though no other Mariner reliever had logged one since Sewald's previous save (Aug. 10).