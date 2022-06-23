Ray allowed a run on four hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

Ray gave up an RBI single to Christian Bethancourt in the first inning. For much of the game, it looked like that would lead to a hard-luck loss, but the Mariners scraped together two runs in the ninth inning to get the southpaw off the hook. Ray has turned in three straight quality starts, allowing two runs, 10 hits and four walks across his last 20 innings. For the season, he's trimmed his ERA to 4.07 with a 1.18 WHIP and 97:31 K:BB across 90.2 innings in 15 starts. He'll look to keep things rolling in a projected home start versus the Orioles next week.