Elias' contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday.
Elias spent most of spring training recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021, but he was activated at Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April. Elias briefly joined the Mariners as a replacement player last week but has spent most of the season in Tacoma, where he posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start). The southpaw converted 14 of 16 save chances for Seattle in 2019, but it seems most likely that he'll pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations to begin his current stint with the major-league club.