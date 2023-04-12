Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Cubs.
Hernandez gave Seattle the lead with an RBI single in the third and extended the advantage to 4-1 in the eighth with his third home run of the season. It was the outfielder's third multi-hit game, and he's now hit safely in seven of his last eight starts, notching four extra-base knocks and eight RBI during that stretch.
