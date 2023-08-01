Hernandez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Hernandez's name popped up in trade rumors leading up to Tuesday's deadline, but he ultimately stayed put in Seattle by the time the clock hit 6 p.m. ET. He should continue to handle an everyday role for the Mariners in either right field or at designated hitter, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to the newly acquired Dominic Canzone on Tuesday.