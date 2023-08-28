Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Hernandez's 433-foot shot to center in the second opened the scoring on the afternoon and served as his third homer in six plate appearances dating back to Saturday. While teammate Julio Rodriguez has often stolen the spotlight of late with a momentous month of August, Hernandez's bat has come to life as well -- the veteran slugger now owns an elite .434 average and 1.286 OPS with five round trippers and 16 RBI over the 57 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.