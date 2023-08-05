Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Hernandez has gone 9-for-26 (.346) during his active six-game hitting streak. He hadn't knocked an extra-base hit since July 29 before his two-double effort Friday. The outfielder has disappointed in his first year with Seattle, posting a .243/.290/.410 slash line with 16 home runs, 59 RBI, 46 runs scored and five stolen bases through 109 games. Dominic Canzone has emerged as a threat to Hernandez's playing time in right field, though the latter is hitting well enough lately to stick in the lineup.