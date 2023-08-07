Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

Hernandez doubled in the fourth inning before belting a solo shot in the seventh. It was his first homer since July 20, snapping a 14-game homerless drought; during that stretch, he posted a .517 OPS with 21 strikeouts. Hernandez improved his season slash line to .245/.292/.419 with 39 extra-base hits and 60 RBI through 111 games.