Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Twins on Monday.

Hernandez's two-bagger served as his first post-All-Star-break hit of any kind after he'd gone 0-for-12 with a whopping eight strikeouts during the three-game weekend series against the Tigers. The veteran slugger's .242/.296/.424 slash line is notably below the norm he'd established over the previous three seasons in Toronto, and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate fueled partly by a five-percent chase-rate bump from 2022 to 38.5 percent is certainly playing a part in the downturn.