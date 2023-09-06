Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Reds.

His hit streak now sits at 14 games and the 30-year-old Hernandez has posted eight multi-hit efforts in that stretch. In 31 games since the start of August, the outfielder is hitting .363 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 17 runs across 124 at-bats, raising his season-long batting average from .239 to .267.