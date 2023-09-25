Hernandez went 2-for-4 with solo homer, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Hernandez finally found some power with his bat, as Sunday's home run was his first since Sept. 5 and just his sixth extra-base hit this month. He now has six hits and five walks over his last five games and will look to continue swinging a hot bat over the final week of the season. For the year, Hernandez is slashing .264/.313/.449 with 26 home runs, 92 RBI, 69 runs and a 38:199 BB:K in 655 plate appearances.