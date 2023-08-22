Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's victory over the White Sox.

Hernandez knocked a solo shot in the fifth inning followed by a two-run single in the sixth. He's collected multiple hits in four of his last seven games and has gone 25-for-71 (.352) in August. Hernandez is now slashing .255/.301/.434 with 69 RBI and 46 extra-base hits through 124 games.