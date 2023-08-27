Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBI in Saturday's blowout victory over the Royals.

The 30-year-old slugger took Jordan Lyles deep for a grand slam in the third inning, drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth, and capped it off with a 446-foot solo homer to extend Seattle's lead to 15-2 in the eighth. Hernandez has turned it on in the month of August, batting .356 with five home runs, nine doubles, 16 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base in 90 at-bats so far this month.