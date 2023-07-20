Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

Hernandez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before extending the lead to 2-0 with a homer off Pablo Lopez in the fourth, his 16th of the year and first since June 27. The 30-year-old Hernandez had been struggling following the All-Star break, going 2-for-23 (.087) in his previous six games. Overall, he's now slashing .243/.296/.428 with 52 RBI, 44 runs scored and five stolen bases through 399 plate appearances this season.