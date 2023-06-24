Hernandez went 3-for-5 with home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win against Baltimore.

Hernandez delivered his second straight game with three hits and a home run, bringing his total of multi-hit performances in June to nine. The 30-year-old struggled over the first two months of the campaign with a .665 OPS and 33.8 percent strikeout rate, but he's batting .353 with five home runs in 18 games this month.