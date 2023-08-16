Hernandez went 5-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

Hernandez had a field day with the Royals' pitching staff, collecting a hit in all five of his plate appearances, including a two-run home run off starter Jordan Lyles in the fourth frame. The long ball was Hernandez's 18th of the campaign and the outing broke him out of a slump in which he was 3-for-19 (.157) across his last six games.