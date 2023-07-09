Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Hernandez had not attempted a steal since his last successful theft June 17 versus the White Sox. Over the 18 games in between, he hit just .217 (15-for-69), and he entered Saturday 0-for-9 across his last three contests. He remains in a prominent position in the Mariners' lineup despite an underwhelming .249/.304/.436 slash line with five steals, 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 41 runs scored through 88 games.