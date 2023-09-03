Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two additional RBI in Saturday's 8-7 victory over the Mets.

Hernandez launched a 405-foot solo shot in the second and knocked in additional runs with a third-inning base knock and a fifth-inning sacrifice fly. The 30-year-old slugger has now hit safely in 11 consecutive contests, posting a satisfying 1.234 OPS with two doubles, six home runs, nine runs, a steal, and an incredible 18 RBI across 49 plate appearances during the torrid stretch.