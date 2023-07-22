Hernandez went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Hernandez's RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Mariners a walk-off win. He's hit safely in four of his last five games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with three RBI in that span. The veteran outfielder is up to a .247/.300/.430 slash line with 16 home runs, five stolen bases, 53 RBI and 44 runs scored over 97 games this season.