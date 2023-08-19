Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double in a win over the Astros on Friday.

The veteran broke out with his second multi-hit effort in the last four games and fourth overall since Aug. 4. Hernandez has been in prime form during that latter stretch, posting a .367 average, 1.008 OPS, eight extra-base hits and a modest 18.9 percent strikeout rate across 53 plate appearances. The boost in consistent contact has been as striking as any other metric, considering Hernandez went into the sample sporting a 32.0 percent strikeout rate on the season.