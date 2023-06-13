Hernandez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

Hernandez's first-inning two-bagger drove home J.P. Crawford with the first run of the game, while his seventh-inning knock locked in his fifth multi-hit effort in the last eight games. The veteran is hitting a blistering .400 (12-for-30) over that span while recording four extra-base hits (Monday's double, a triple and two home runs), eight RBI, four walks and five runs. While his .252/.295/.432 slash line remains below the standards he established in Toronto the previous three seasons, Hernandez may finally be hitting his stride if his 11.8 percent walk rate and reduced 23.5 percent strikeout rate during his hot streak is any indication.