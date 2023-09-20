Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Hernandez logged his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 7, and this was also his first game with multiple walks since July 7. The outfielder is hitting .268 (19-for-71) in September, just a tad better than his .265 mark for the year. He's added a .760 OPS, 25 home runs, 90 RBI, 67 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 150 games.