Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Hernandez generated one of two multi-hit efforts for the Mariners -- his sixth in the last nine games overall -- while also recording his sixth steal of the campaign. The veteran slugger's bat is among the hottest in all of baseball since mid-August, as he's sporting a .450 average and 1.202 OPS across his last 44 plate appearances.