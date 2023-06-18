Hernandez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in an extra-innings loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Hernandez's fifth-inning single brought home Julio Rodriguez to snap a 2-2 tie, while his 10th-inning swipe was part of a double steal with his teammate. The slugging outfielder has wielded a scalding hot bat throughout June, with Saturday's production pushing his slash line during the month to a stellar .375/.444/.667 across 54 plate appearances and serving as his seventh multi-hit effort in that span.