Milone fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one hit.

Milone mopped up in the Mariners' blowout win, getting his six outs on an efficient 27 pitches. The veteran southpaw has been highly effective over two appearances with the big-league club after fashioning a 1.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in seven starts with Triple-A Tacoma, as he's allowed just one run on three hits over six innings in his first pair of outings in Seattle.