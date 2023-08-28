Puk walked one and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Nationals.

The Marlins removed David Robertson from the closer role this weekend, just as they did with Puk about a month ago, but rather than turn back to the southpaw in the ninth, Tanner Scott got the save chance Sunday and converted it. Puk has regained his form, however -- over 10 appearances since his last blown save July 30, he's posted a 0.93 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 9.2 innings. Should Scott falter down the stretch, Puk could get another chance to close for Miami before the season is done.