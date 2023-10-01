Puk (7-5) earned the win Saturday against the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits over two innings while striking out three. He did not issue any walks.

Puk entered the game in the bottom of the fourth and struck out two of the first four batters he faced to get through the inning. However, the lefty reliever got himself into trouble in the fifth after surrendering a leadoff double to Ke'Bryan Hayes to open the frame, which would lead to one run coming across for the Pirates. Fortunately for Puk, the Marlins' offense would come through with two runs in the bottom of the inning, helping him secure his seventh win of the season as Miami clinched only its fourth playoff berth in franchise history. It marked the second time this season in which Puk went for two innings and he's now allowed multiple hits in three of his last four appearances.