Puk (0-7) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, coughing up three runs on three hits in a third of an inning.

Entering the game in the seventh inning with the score tied 2-2, Puk gave up a couple one-out singles before Tyler Freeman got hold of a sweeper on the inside corner of the plate and pulled it over the left-field fence. Puk's fortunes haven't improved much since he came off the IL in mid-May and returned to the bullpen -- over his last 11 innings, he's stumbled to a 4.91 ERA with a 6:3 K:BB.