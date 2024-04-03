Puk (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over four innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Puk's transition to a starting pitcher hasn't gone according to plan thus far -- the 28-year-old left-hander has allowed eight runs (six earned) through just six innings in his first two starts. While Puk has had success out of the bullpen in the majors, the Marlins seem set on having him remain in the rotation, at least while Braxton Garrett (shoulder), Edward Cabrera (shoulder) and Eury Perez (elbow) are sidelined. Puk's currently lined up for a tough road matchup versus the Yankees in his next outing.