Puk (0-8) took the loss Monday as the Marlins fell to the Cardinals in 12 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in an inning of relief.

With the score tied 5-5, Puk got the call in the top of the 12th and served up what proved to be a game-winning two-run homer to Masyn Winn. The southpaw has pitched better since shifting back to the bullpen, and over his last 10 appearances he's posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through 10.1 innings, but he has only one hold -- and three losses -- during that stretch.