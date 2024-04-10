Puk (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings as the Marlins were downed 3-2. He struck out two.

It says something about how poorly the southpaw's transition to a starting role has gone that this was Puk's best outing so far this season. He's issued 14 free passes in only 10.2 innings over three starts, leading to a 5.91 ERA, but with the Marlins still dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation, they have little choice but to continue the experiment a while longer. Puk lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Giants.