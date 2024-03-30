Puk (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Pirates, giving up four runs on three hits and six walks over two-plus innings. He struck out only one.

Making his first career start in the majors after 142 relief appearances, Puk's nerves may have gotten the better of him as he managed to throw only 33 of 68 pitches for strikes. Things went completely off the rails for the left-hander in the third inning, when he put the first four batters aboard with a walk, a double, a wild pitch, another walk and a single before getting the hook. The Marlins are strapped for healthy rotation options to begin the season, so Puk likely won't head back to the bullpen just yet, but he'll need to regain his focus quickly if he wants to keep his current role when the likes of Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) are ready to make their 2024 debuts.