The Marlins optioned Maldonado to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado's latest stint in the majors lasted just one day and he was roughed up for four runs over one inning in his lone appearance. Matt Andriese will take his spot in the bullpen.
